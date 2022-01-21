Tamil Nadu: Thanjavur SP Warns Politicians Against Revealing Identity Of Suicide Victim

After some political leaders shared a video revealing the identity of a minor girl who died by suicide, Thanjavur SP Ravali Priya G said on Friday that it is an offence to reveal any details of a minor and that action will be taken soon. A hostel warden from Tamil Nadu's Thirukattupali in Thanjavur was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who later killed herself.

SP Ravali Priya's recent statement comes after Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai shared a video that revealed the identity of the victim, with the leader claiming that she was forced to change her religion. Other political party leaders also shared the video of the minor, revealing her identity.

BJP slams state police

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai shared another tweet, demanding justice while slamming the state police over the alleged forced conversion matter.

"Very sad day to see @tnpoliceoffl losing all its hard earned reputation by its irresponsible statements. When there is a clear video testimony by the girl of forced conversion, the local police is hell bent on changing the course of the case, (sic)" the BJP leader wrote in his tweet.

Hostel warden arrested after 17-year-old kills self

As per reports, a class 12 student had attempted suicide on January 9 and died on January 19. A hostel warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for abetting suicide based on the girl's allegations that she forced her to clean the place besides administration and maintenance work.

However, the victim's relatives, who had gathered in front of the Thirukattupalli police station on January 17 demanding action against the school she was studying in, have alleged that she had consumed pesticides as the hostel warden Sagayamary had forced her to convert.

The 17-year-old died on Wednesday, January 19, days after she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity.

Indu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath also took on Twitter to announce the death of the minor and raised serious questions about the school administration. Several other organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Munnani have raised voices demanding justice for the victim.