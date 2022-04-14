Tamil Nadu Will Celebrate April 14 As 'Equality Day' In Memory Of BR Ambedkar: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of Indian constitution, will be honoured by the celebration of his birth anniversary on April 14 as the 'Day of Equality'. Making a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, CM Stalin said that Ambedkar’s birth anniversary will be observed as ‘Samathuva Naal’ (Equality Day). The CM also announced that selected works of Ambedkar will be translated to Tamil by the TN government.

Making the announcement regarding the celebration of Equality Day to honour Dr BR Ambedkar, Stalin said that a pledge will be administered on that day for all. The CM informed that the decision to celebrate the day was put forth in a State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee Meeting held on Tuesday. According to the demand made during the meeting held on behalf of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, CM Stain said that the day will be celebrated like how Periyar’s birthday is observed as ‘Social Justice Day’.

Following the meeting, Stalin announced that Ambedkar’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as ‘Equality Day’ and the state will take a ‘pledge for equality’ on the day. He further informed that a life-size bronze statue of the departed leader will be erected at the Ambedkar memorial.

Meanwhile, he also took up a request put forth by former Union minister and DMK MP A Raja to translate books authored by BR Ambedkar to Tamil and said that the government will translate select books. The CM’s announcement was welcomed by members of various parties.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated annually on April 14 in a bid to pay homage to the father of the Constitution of India, Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar was a politician, economist, philosopher, anthropologist and social reformer who fought for the rights of the Dalit community by raising his voice against the Indian caste system. BR Ambedkar was the chief architect of the constitution of India, who also stood for women and labour rights.

The Ambedkar Jayanti holds significance because it draws attention to the caste-based bigotry that still persists in our society 75 years after independence. We commemorate Babasaheb's contribution to the upliftment of the underprivileged by commemorating the day. Ambedkar drafted the Indian constitution that guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, religion, race, or culture.

Image: PTI