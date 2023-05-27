Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth Thanks PM Modi For 'making Tamilians Proud' With Sengol

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'for making Tamilians proud' as the latter will install the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament on May 28. The gold-plated silver 'Sengol' was made by a Tamil jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty before India's independence. First handed over to Viceroy Lord Mountbatten, the Sengol was passed over to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, as a symbol of transfer of power.

"The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India's new Parliament building," Rajinikanth tweeted. "My sincere thanks to the honorable Bharat Pratham @narendramodi who made Tamilians proud," he further wrote.

The scepter, which was out of the public eye for 75 years is now getting recognition, thanks to the Modi government which decided to install it next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium in the new Parliament. The passing of the Sengol is a tradition that dates back to the Chola dynasty when a new King was coronated in the presence of a spiritual leader and handed over the scepter.

PM Modi receives the sacred Sengol

PM Modi was handed over the Sengol at his residence by 25 Adheenams who travelled from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi. In his following speech, PM Modi hailed the contribution of Tamilians and how their culture is thriving despite decades of suppression. "Tamil people have always had a feeling of service to Mother Bharati and the welfare of India in their hearts," PM Modi said.

"Tamil Nadu has played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India. This state has given great leaders and has been a centre of Indian nationalism. But it's unfortunate that despite this all, the contributions of Tamilians were not fully recognised," he added.

Talking about the Sengol, the PM said that it "holds significance not only because it was a sacred symbol of power transfer in 1947, it is also significant as it served as a connecting bridge between the ancient and glorious traditions of India of pre-colonial times and the future of independent India."