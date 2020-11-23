Tarun Gogoi's Demise: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Expresses Heartfelt Condolences

Following the demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi on November 23, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed heartfelt condolences and said that he couldn’t believe the “sad news”. Following a long post-COVID battle, Gogoi passed away after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. The 84-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus in August end but later battled post-Covid complications after testing negative.

In a series of posts, the current CM of Assam called Gogoi’s demise “end of an era” and said that he was a people's leader who had a great contribution in Assam’s political and public sphere. Sonowal also added that Gogoi was the “most respected” and a “tall leader”. While acknowledging that they both were from opposition parties, Sonowal said that he and Gogoi shared a “wonderful rapport”.

I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news. pic.twitter.com/GFiAsmc4FB — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. @GauravGogoiAsm pic.twitter.com/5x41EFwyuy — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

Tarun Gogoi passes away

“For CM Tarun Gogoi is no more. He passed away at 5:34pm. He was on life support. Doctors tried their best,” said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The veteran Congress leader was diagnosed with Covid in August end and recovered on being administered plasma therapy. After developing post-COVID complications on testing negative, he was put on non-invasive ventilation since November 2. His health deteriorated on Saturday afternoon and was kept on six-hour dialysis on Sunday, said Sarma.He added that the leader was flushed with toxins and was not in a position to undergo the process again, the minister said. Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious.

