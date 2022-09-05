Teachers' Day 2022: Who Was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's First Vice President?

A day holding significance for all the teachers as well as students across the country, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and further to also celebrate the contribution of teachers in the lives of students and in shaping up the society.

Students eagerly wait for the day and organise special programs in honour of their respected teachers who give their maximum for educating the students and guiding them. They make every possible effort to extend best wishes and greetings to their teachers. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations remained on a halt for the past two years. However, this year on Teachers’ Day 2022, students are expected to host different programs with great enthusiasm and pomp.

On the other hand, as the day also marks a tribute to the country's first Vice President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was himself a highly respected teacher. Here's more about him;

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of India who later also went on to become the second President of India. A Bharat Bharat Ratna recipient, and a highly respected teacher and philosopher, Radhakrishnan had dedicated his life to educating children.

During his early life, Radhakrishnan was an incredible student and later became a great teacher. He had his own unique way of teaching and thus was popular and a favourite among students. During his teaching career, he served as a vice-chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University where he preached his beliefs about education. He also inspired several students as well as teachers with his beliefs.

It was some of his devoted students who started celebrating his birthday as Teachers' Day to honour him. When Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second President of India in 1962, his students wanted to celebrate his birthday as a special day. However, he said that the day should be celebrated as Teacher's Day to honour the contribution of teachers toward educating society.

Since then, 5 September has been celebrated as Teacher's Day all across the country.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock