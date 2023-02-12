Tejashwi Yadav Is Bihar's De Facto CM? Nitish's Recent Remark To Ally Cong Indicates So

Amid turmoil between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party leader Upendra Kushwaha with the latter asking the former to clarify if any deal has been struck with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for making Tejashwi Yadav the CM face of the 2025 assembly elections, the Bihar CM has given a statement indicating that powers like the decision on cabinet expansion, which generally falls under the domain of the CM, have been wrested in Deputy CM Tejashwi's hand.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while speaking to reporters on Saturday reacted to his ally Congress' demand for two berths in the state cabinet saying that the Grand Old Party should ask Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for it.

“You people ask this question to the deputy CM,” CM Nitish said, responding to questions on his views on speculations about a state cabinet expansion and the Congress’ demand for two berths in the council. "A delegation of Congress leaders recently met me in this regard. I told them to meet the deputy CM in this connection. Let them finalise it among themselves. Whatever they decide will be considered," he said, PTI reported.

Ask the Deputy CM. If there is a new alliance, they'll talk & decide which side will get how many (cabinet berths). I am waiting. Whatever gets decided will be done: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked about state cabinet expansion in wake of Congress demanding 2 berths in the state pic.twitter.com/tqtXbfjzGf — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

RJD leaders shipping Tejashwi as Bihar CM

Notably, RJD leaders have been making remarks shipping Tejashwi as the Bihar CM. Earlier in October last year, RJD MLA Izhar Asfi made a big claim by stating that Tejashwi will become Bihar CM in a couple of months.

In September, RJD Bihar president Jagadanand Singh said that in 2023, Tejashwi will take over as Nitish Kumar's successor as the next Bihar CM while the JDU de facto chief will devote himself to national politics. Notably, Singh's remark was a follow-up of RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's statement saying, "He (Nitish Kumar) said that we will open an ashram and provide political training inside it. I will remind Nitish Ji that makes Tejashwi the Chief Minister in 2025 and then open an ashram."

'Clarify if any deal has been struck with RJD on Tejashwi's name as CM': Kushwaha to Nitish

Upendra Kushwaha, JDU's parliamentary board chief asked Nitish to clarify rumours floated by RJD leaders that a deal has been struck for making Tejashwi Yadav as the face of CM in the 2025 elections.

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "The RJD people keep saying that a deal was struck at the time of formation of the alliance (Mahagathbandhan). The CM can put an end to these rumours by announcing that he is not backing Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections," ANI reported.

"This party will sink if the current situation continues. Nitish Kumar had pulled Bihar out of the dark ages. His legacy is under the cloud... Making Tejashwi Yadav CM face will lead to the downfall of the party," he said.

The JDU leader claimed that CM Nitish is not being able to act on his. "He is acting at the behest of others, if he would have acted on his own then would not be putting Bihar back to the condition from where he pulled out of the state after an immense struggle.