Telangana BJP Chief Censures Unrest In Bodhan Over Shivaji Statue; 'Will Stand By Hindus'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president Bandi Sanjay has condemned the 'attacks' on Hindus in Bodhan, as he alleged that 'Hindu youths' in the state were attacked by the members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the state police.

Earlier, tension gripped the town of Bondhan in the Nizamabad district of Telangana over the installation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and subsequently, the state police were forced to impose Section 144 in the area. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP state president claims that they already had received permission from the municipal authorities for the installation of the statue.

"Six months ago, the Municipal Council passed a resolution to install a statue of Shivaji (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) in Bodhan. As per the resolution, the statue was installed then why this opposition," questioned Bandi Sanjay, while speaking to news agency ANI. "It is foolish to attack with stones. It is alleged that the same thing happened in Bhainsa as in Bodhan," he added.

Telangana BJP chief Sanjay hit out at the state police and posed a rhetorical question in front of officials, asking ''from where do they think Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj comes, from Pakistan or Bangladesh.'' The BJP leader sought a clear reason as to why the state police thinks that the statue should not be placed in the area. The BJP state president made it clear that he will support Hindus in this matter.

'Statue was brought in at night and caused chaos': Nizamabad Police Commissioner

Speaking about the issue, the Nizamabad commissioner of police, K R Nagaraju said that there's a protocol that must be followed before installing a statue. He further alleged that the statue was brought in at night which caused disruption in the area as various groups expressed that their sentiments were hurt, and that they started pelting stones as the statue was not allowed to be installed. The Nizamabad police commissioner further added that police were forced to resort to lathi-charge and in the process, a few policemen also got injured.

"The Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on the roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones. In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and Section 144 has been imposed," Police Commissioner K R Nagarjun said.

