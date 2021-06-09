Telangana: CCTV Footage Of Journalist's Arrest Sparks Row; Opposition Alleges Kidnapping

A CCTV footage of a journalist’s arrest by Telangana police has gone viral on social media, with netizens, Opposition parties and Journalist unions alleging that it was a kidnap.

In the viral video, two men in civilian clothes caught Raghu Ramakrishna on a busy street in Hyderabad and forced him inside a car. A third man is seen walking out of the car and helping the two masked men push Raghu inside the vehicle, as the journalist resists. The video footage has forced people to think that the journalist was abducted.

The family members suspected that Ramakrishna was abducted since he was incommunicado for good three hours. Carried out by the Mattampally police in Telangana on Thursday, his arrest led to a massive outrage among locals. Journalist unions and political parties condemned the arrest and slammed the TRS government.

It may be noted that Raghu Ramakrishna has been writing and contributing to news and opinion pieces that are critical of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Raghu was presented before a magistrate in Suryapet district following his arrest in connection with a criminal case registered against him four months ago.

The Mattampally police clarified that Raghu in the context of an old case where he had been booked under Sections 146, 147, 148 (rioting) and Sections 332, 333 (voluntarily causing hurt and deterring public servant in discharge of his duties) and also unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code.

Journalist's wife moves HC

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna's wife Laxmi Praveena, filed a writ petition before Telangana High Court challenging the grounds of arrest. While seeking compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the government, she described the arrest as illegal and one that was carried out without following the due procedures. On Friday, Justice K Lakshman from the HC issued notices to the State government on the same.

On June 9, the court ordered Telangana DGP to submit a detailed case report of Raghu’s on or before June 14. The HC also questioned stating why the family should submit a memorandum to DGP for case details. The matter has been posted to June 16.