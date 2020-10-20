Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Announces Financial Aid For Every Flood-hit Household

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000. Every house that has been partially damaged by the floods will receive financial aid of Rs. 50,000 while the completely damaged ones will receive Rs. 1 lakh. As per the official press release, KCR said that the financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 will be distributed from Tuesday onwards to allow people to obtain groceries and essential commodities like rice and pulses which have been lost amid the floods.

KCR: 'Hyderabad has experienced such heavy rain'

According to the official statement, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal district collectors under the Hyderabad jurisdiction have been instructed to send teams to commence the distribution of the relief funds to the poor from Tuesday morning onwards. Telangana CM has also asked the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, set up 200-250 teams to monitor the financial assistance distribution. K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all ministers, ruling TRS leaders, MLAs, corporators as well as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to actively participate in the distribution process while adding that helping the poor should be treated as the responsibility of the officials.

Read | Army Pressed Into Service In 4 Flood-hit Karnataka Districts; Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa To Undertake Aerial Survey

Read | As Flash-floods Batter Telangana, CM KCR Announces Relief Measures, Financial Assistance

"Hyderabad has experienced such heavy rain that it has never experienced it in the last 100 years. Due to heavy rains and flash floods, people especially the poor who live in slums in low-lying have suffered a lot. It is the primary responsibility of the government to help them. Hence, we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 help to each affected household of the poor in low-lying areas," said Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Read | Hyderabad Rains: Watch Drone View Of Prakasam Barrage As Gates Open To Release Flood Water

KCR stated that Telangana government will provide aid to any number of poor people even if there are lakhs of them while requesting that the details of affected families should be shared with the concerned officials in order to allow them to provide help. He directed the officials to undertake the task of repairing and restoring all road and other infrastructure affected by the flood to ensure things normalise at the earliest. Funding of 550 crores would be immediately provided to the municipal administration to undertake flood relief work as per the official statement.

Read | Telangana Min KTR Directs Supply Of CM's Relief Kits At The Flood-hit Hyderabad Doorsteps

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami announced a financial aid of Rs. 10 crore to Telangana due to damage caused by heavy rains and flooding in the state. While thanking the Tamil Nadu CM, KCR urged all the business establishments, industrialists and traders to come together and extend a helping hand to the poor people who were affected by the floods and rains and also asked them to donate to the CM Relief Fund.

Read | Tamil Nadu Extends Support Of Rs 10 Crore To Flood-hit Telangana

Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Writes To Amit Shah Over Flood Situation; Seeks Assistance From Centre

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)