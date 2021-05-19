Telangana CM KCR Visits Gandhi Hospital First Time Since Pandemic; Talks To COVID Patients

For the first time since the pandemic, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment for COVID-19 given there and also instill confidence among those undergoing treatment. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other health officials went around the ICU, Emergency, Out Patient Wards, and general wards where the COVID patients are treated.

CM KCR spoke to the patients and inquired about their personal details as well as their well-being. The CM also went to the General wards and interacted with the patients, asked them whether they were getting proper treatment? He also inquired with them about the quality of food that is supplied to them. CM KCR quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there to resolve the issue immediately.

During the visit, Telangana Chief Minister also interacted with Senior Doctors, Contract Nurses, and Junior Doctors and congratulated them for offering services to the Corona Patients putting their own lives at risk. CM said the government would solve any problem they are facing and as young Doctors, they have the need to stand by the people in these difficult times. The CM instructed the Medical and Health Officials to send proposals to solve the problems of the junior doctors and nurses and for their immediate redressal.

"In these difficult times, you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the cooperation to you," the CM gave them assurance.

Meanwhile, as the state government decided to set up Oxygen plants in all the government Hospitals, CM examined the Oxygen Plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital. This plant was recently set up on the instructions of the CM to supply 2000 Litres of Oxygen per minute at the Gandhi Hospital. He examined the Plant and asked Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao on how the plant works and the purity of Oxygen it generates.