Telangana: One Colleague Of Coronavirus Positive Case Found Symptomatic, Admitted

One of the 25 colleagues of the person who tested positive for Coronavirus in Telangana, has been found to be symptomatic and was admitted at RGICD, informed the Telangana government. According to reports, the colleague's samples have been sent for testing.

A statement given by the Telangana government read, "A detailed investigation was done to trace the contacts of the one person who was found positive in Telangana and it has been found that at his workplace in Bengaluru, 25 colleagues have been contacted and one is found to be symptomatic and admitted at RGICD." As per reports, the fumigation of the workplace was also done on March 3.

One person tested positive in Telangana

According to the Telangana government, the person who has been tested positive of the COVID-19 on March 2 was travelling from Bengaluru to Secunderabad on February 21. As per reports, he is a software engineer working in Bengaluru who travelled to Dubai from Bengaluru on February 15. He stayed in Dubai from February 16 to February 19. Further, after returning on February 20 to Bengaluru, he worked in the office for a day on February 21 and he left for Hyderabad by private bus on the same day in the evening.

Speaking about the bus details, the government's statement read, "Bus travel details from Bengaluru to Secundrabad --- The bus has carried to 32 passengers and 23 passengers have been travelled in the bus, out of which 20 passengers are traced and under house quarantined. The bus driver is under isolation at Hyderabad.''

Coronavirus cases rise in India

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that around 30 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. He said that out these 16 were Italian nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including an employee of PayTm.

The 30 also include six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, 53 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to over 3,000. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

