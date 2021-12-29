Telangana Extends Timings Of Bars, Liquor Shops For New Year's Eve Amid Omicron Scare

Amid the increasing concern over the spread of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in the state, the Telangana government on Tuesday, December 28, granted permission to the Director of Prohibition & Excise Department to permit licence holders of bars, licensees of event permit managements and in-house licencees of Tourism Development Corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Relaxation is allowed considering the New Year celebrations but in line with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of COVID-19.

Earlier on December 25, the Telangana government imposed new COVID-19 restriction guidelines across the state in the wake of rising Omicron cases. The guidelines were issued after the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to impose restrictions ahead of Christmas, New Year, and Makar Sankranti celebrations. On December 23, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the COVID situation, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to impose COVID-related restrictions in view of upcoming festive celebrations.

Omicron cases in Telangana

According to the health bulletin released by the Medical department on December 28, Telangana has reported seven new Omicron cases and the tally now stands at 62. Earlier on December 27, 12 infections of the new COVID variant were reported as 10 passengers who arrived from non-risk countries over the last three days, followed by the other two who were in contact with the existing patients, tested positive for Omicron.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

To date, Telangana has reported a total of 6,80,844 COVID cases with 4,023 deaths. The state has administered 4,60,88,202 COVID vaccine doses across 3,740 vaccination sites. According to health officials, the case fatality rate stands at 0.59%.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government on December 25, organising rallies and public meetings are not allowed throughout the state till January 22. On the other hand, events involving a congregation of people will be permitted provided COVID-appropriate behavior is followed. Public meetings can be held by ensuring physical distancing and wearing of masks. The orders for the imposition of a fine for not wearing the masks in public spaces issued in reference to attending events, as mentioned above, shall be strictly enforced.

Image: Pixabay