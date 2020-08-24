Telangana Gets Its First Plasma Bank For COVID-19 Patients

Telangana got its first plasma bank for COVID-19 on August 23. G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs launched the plasma bank in Hyderabad. This plasma bank is an initiative from Rotary Club, Hyderabad.

Inaugurated the Rotary Blood Plasma Bank, first of its kind in TS &AP, today at Ameerpet, Hyd this morning.



I appreciate the team here at the Blood Plasma Bank for coming up with this novel and life saving initiative, especially during these testing times as #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/TeL0hbaV1h — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 23, 2020

'Plasma therapy is the only hope untill a vaccine is introduced'

While speaking at an event, G Kishan Reddy thanked the Rotary Club, Hyderabad for this contribution and also emphasised that plasma therapy is the only hope for COVID-19 patients until the Coronavirus vaccine is introduced. He said, "Among the two Telugu states, the first plasma bank has been set up today in Hyderabad. Till now, there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, hence, every person must safeguard themselves from the virus. The state has taken several measures to fight the virus, and this plasma bank is one of them."

The Union Minister, Kishan Reddy, encouraged people who have recovered completely after defeating the COVID-19 virus to come forward and donate antibodies they posses. These antibodies can help save many more lives. While interacting with media after the inauguration ceremony, Kishan Reddy cautioned people to be safe and take the necessary precautions as a slight carelessness can cost people their lives.

"Today is a significant day as a record number of 10,25,000 tests were conducted on a single day. It is good but we must do better. The Prime Minister has been constantly interacting with CMs and all the stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus in the country. The spread of the virus has been effectively managed in Delhi and it is standing tall as a model state in managing the virus spread. Today it has 20,000 empty beds," G Kishan Reddy further added.

The Union Minister also said that Telangana has been thriving to improve its testing because it is currently at the seventh position from bottom in terms of COVID-19. "The Central Government is helping Telangana State in every possible way. We have so far supplied 14 lakh N-95 masks, 2, 35,000 PPE Kits, 42, 50,000 HCQ tablets, and 1,400 ventilators to the state. If needed, we will extend more help. Central experts' teams visited the Telangana State thrice and have been continuously monitoring the situation and giving necessary suggestions to the state government," Reddy added.

