Telangana Govt On High Alert Amid Heavy Rain Forecast; 3-day Holiday For Edu Institutions

In view of the heavy rain prediction for Telangana, the government has sounded a red alert and has also announced a 3-day holiday for educational institutions. Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao instructed the deployment of NDRF teams at Kothagudem and Nizamabad districts as heavy downpour continues to batter these districts. Instructions have been given to take 'immediate action' in incidents of wall collapse and electric wire cuts.

CM K Chandrasekar Rao took a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, where he directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to set up a control room in the secretariat and conduct video conference with the district collectors and officials of the concerned departments every six hours. The CS was advised to assign responsibility to senior IAS and IPS officers to continuously monitor the flood scenario in the state. The situation arising in the wake of rains should be immediately reported to the CM's office.

NDRF deployed in Nizamabad and Kothagudem districts

As heavy rains continue to lash the districts of Kothagudem and Nizamabad, more attention should be paid to that district and immediate measures should be taken, said KCR. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to use rescue teams, NDRF teams and helicopters where necessary and undertake protective measures.

As a part of the preliminary measures, the CM said that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be holidays for all the educational institutions.

'Set up control rooms for better coordination'

CM KCR said control rooms should be set up and monitored so that all the departments that are in direct contact with the people work continuously. The CM inquired about the situation of water levels due to the flood from upper Godavari on the back of heavy rains.

CM KCR inquired about the flood situation in the surrounding areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He said, "It should be ensured, there are no interruptions in electricity and drinking water. Even if the rains stop, the floods will continue for a few more days. As there is a possibility of flood in Hussain Sagar, Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar in Hyderabad, water release measures should be taken."

The CM also enquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. The necessary directions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

"The power, panchayat raj, police, medical and education departments should be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures. The CM ordered the transport department and RTC officials to take measures to reduce the traffic on the roads." said KCR at the review meeting.

IMAGE: PTI