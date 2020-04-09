Telangana Government Orders Demarcation Of Graveyards For COVID-19 Deceased 

Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, the Telangana government on Wednesday, April 8, ordered demarcation of graveyards for the deceased who died due to COVID-19 infection.

According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Secretary Arvind Kumar, the District Collectors or Municipal Commissioners will have to ensure the preparedness of existing burial/cremation grounds as per specifications.

Speaking to a news agency, Arvind Kumar said, "Post-cremation, the ashes urn collected from the spot would be given to the family safely using gloves and sanitizers. All surfaces inside graveyard to be power sprayed daily with Sodium Hypochlorite (1 percent) solution." He added that only five persons will be allowed to visit the burial/cremation ground, with no handling of bodies, and while maintaining a safe distance.

Along with it, the Telangana government has issued orders to form a committee of officials for safe handling of bodies of those who died due to the virus or were suspected of it. According to Kumar, the procedure of handling the dead bodies will be the same with respect to all religions. The packing and shifting of the dead bodies to the burial ground will be done by designated persons in the hospital vehicles, he added.

Coronavirus Crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

(With ANI Inputs)