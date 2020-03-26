The Debate
Telangana Health Minister Urges Centre To Allow Manufacture Of Masks, Ventilators At DRDO

General News

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender urged Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, to permit the manufacturing of N-95 masks and ventilators at DRDO

Telangana

As the demand for protective gears and medical equipments are on a rise amid the Coronavirus outbreak, there is an urgent need to establish more manufacturing units for providing these essential commodities. On account of the same, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday urged Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, to permit the manufacturing of N-95 masks, personal protection equipment and ventilators at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) in Hyderabad.

In a video conference with the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Telangana Helath Minister pointed out that products like drugs, medical equipments, and other essentials are not crossing the state borders due to nationwide lockdown.

Police to issue pass to vehicles carrying essentials

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday said that it will issue passes which will help in free movement of the vehicles carrying essential and semi-essential commodities during the lockdown period. 

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad City Anjani Kumar said, "Most important essential and semi-essential business group representatives have put forth their concerns and requirements, after which we have come to a conclusion of distribution of passes which will help in free movement of the vehicles carrying essential and semi-essential commodities." 

These passes must be applied through Email ID: Covid19.hyd@gmail.com and WhatsApp at 9490616780.

The total number of people infected with Coronavirus in Telangana rose to 41, as per a government bulletin on Wednesday. A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from Tuesday midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

(Image: PTI)

