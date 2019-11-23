TSRTC Protests: Telangana High Court Gives Permission To Privatise 5,100 RTC Routes

The Telangana High Court has disposed of a writ petition that was filed against the decision by the state government to privatise 5,100 routes. The decision comes as a major setback for the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation who have been on a strike since 5th October.

While the state government on Thursday decided to wait for the High Court's decision in the matter, the court has given a verdict that is in favour of the state government according to the petitioner Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao.

Telangana govt held a discussion

Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, November 21, held a discussion on the strike carried out by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and decided that it will wait for the High Court's order as the judicature is presently hearing the pleas on the privatisation of several RTC bus routes. In a press statement, KC Rao said, "The High Court is expected to give its verdict on the privatisation of the RTC routes on Friday, November 22. The State government has decided to take a final decision after the High Court verdict and after taking into consideration all the related issues".

TSRTC employees were ready to call off the strike

As the strike by the Telangana State Road Transport Corp. (TSRTC) employees entered its 47th day on Wednesday, the unions said they were ready to call it off if the state government was willing to take back the 51,000-plus employees into service unconditionally. On October 5, the employees were fired for going on a strike against the government.

About the Strike

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike has been going on over a month now. The employees started a strike on October 5. The Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee has been demanding for the merger of the Regional Transport Committee with the Telangana government. They are also asking for the prohibition of electric buses. According to reports, ever since the beginning of the strike, more than 2,000 busses have remained grounded in the State. After the TSRTC employee, Srinivas Reddy, who died after allegedly immolating himself, protests also broke out in different parts of the city and other places, with employees raising slogans and holding the state government responsible for his death.

(with inputs from ANI)