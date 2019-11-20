Telangana: Home Ministry Revokes MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni's Citizenship

Telangana Home Ministry on Wednesday revoked the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts about his visits abroad. According to sources, Ramesh has German citizenship. According to a home ministry order, "His misrepresentation of facts misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him." The order further read that "the competent authority is satisfied that it is not conducive to the public good that Chennamaneni continues to be a citizen of India and therefore decided that he "ceases" to be a citizen of the country."

Ramesh to approach HC

According to reports, the Telangana MLA will be approaching the Telangana High Court to challenge the Home Ministry's decision. Ramesh had reportedly said that the ministry had ignored High Court directions to consider his plea by taking into consideration the Citizenship Act.

Subramanian Swamy's comment

JP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy slammed the Home Ministry and asked, "Is Buddha's citizenship next case?"

Home Ministry cancels Indian Citizenship of a Telangana MLA for secretly having also German citizenship. Is Buddha’s citizenship next case? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 20, 2019

(WITH PTI INPUTS)