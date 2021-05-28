Telangana Issues Showcause Notice To 64 Private Hospitals On 'overcharging' COVID Patients

The Telangana government on Thursday has issued 88 showcause notices to 64 private hospitals after receiving complaints from citizens regarding overcharging COVID patients for the treatment. The government has further set up a 48-hour deadline and asked the hospitals to respond on the notice or end up losing the license to treat the COVID patients. The task force committee is being headed by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to the health department, the majority of the hospitals that have received the notices operate out of Hyderabad and Cyberabad. Out of 88 complaints-- 39 are from Hyderabad, 22 from Medchal- Malkajgiri and 3 others. A hospital in Kukatpally has the highest number of complaints. Multiple complaints have been reported against them, mainly of excess billing, vaccination, bed occupancy and drug-related issues. Some patients were asked to pay a 1.5 lakh bill for one night stay and another was asked to pay Rs 20 lakh for a 3-week COVID treatment, added a Health official.

Health Officials release WhatsApp number

The Health authorities are now looking into the complaints posted on Twitter and have guaranteed that the concerned authorities will take immediate action. They have also released a WhatsApp number 9154170960 so that people can lodge their complaints by attaching related documents.

Telangana govt revokes license of 5 hospitals

Five private hospitals--Max Health Hospital, TX Hospital, Vinn Hospital, Neelima Hospital and Virinch Hospital has now been banned from COVID treatment. Their licenses were revoked after the hospitals failed to reply to the state government's showcause notice over the allegations levelled of medical negligence by the deceased patients' family.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Telangana on Friday reported 365 new COVID-19 cases with 3,961 recoveries and 18 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 38,267 with 5,26,043 total recoveries and 3,207 deaths. After the strict COVID lockdown was imposed across the state the cases have gradually declined.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)