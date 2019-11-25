Telangana: KCR Not Implementing Ayushman Bharat, Says G Kishan Reddy

The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented to ensure the quality medical facility is available for the poor people. Reddy was visiting a blood donation camp held at Terapanth Bhawan in Secunderabad. During the event, he urged everyone to donate blood once in a year.

'Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched to ensure poor people get treatment at higher medical centres'

Speaking to the media he said, "However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not letting the scheme to get implemented in Telangana. The Central government has launched the Ayushman Bharath scheme to see that poor people get treatment at higher medical centres. They are treated where ever they want in the country. Here in Telangana Ayushman Bharath scheme has not been implemented. KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao ) is not letting the scheme to get implemented."

READ | Amit Shah: 'Mamata Banerjee Doesn't Allow Ayushman Bharat To Reach WB'

"Every year on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday I donate blood. A few people scared to donate blood due to various reasons but we should donate blood. Nothing will happen to us but our health will improve. In our party, there are many workers who donate blood to the needy people," he added.

READ | PM Modi Says Only Railways Creates More Jobs Than Ayushman Bharat Will

The Ayushman Bharat scheme

PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme a year ago on September 23, 2018, from Ranchi. It aims to provide free healthcare insurance of Rs. 5,00,000 per family to more than 100 million poor and vulnerable families. This accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the population. More than 18,236 hospitals have been impaneled, with 53 per cent of them falling in the private sector. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approximately 46.4 lakh treatments in hospitals worth Rs.7,500 crore have been carried out in one year. 60 per cent of this amount has been spent on tertiary care.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association called upon the government to remove public hospitals from the ambit of Ayushman Bharat. On Monday, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made public the name of 111 hospitals indulging in malpractices pertaining to the implementation of this scheme.

READ | PM Modi: Ayushman Bharat's Startup Challenge A 'work For Humanity'

READ | Ministry Against Allowing Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries To Avail High-cost Treatment

(With ANI inputs)