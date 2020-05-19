Telangana Extends Lockdown Till May 31; Allows Public Transport, E-commerce To Function

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the state Cabinet has decided to extend the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till May 31. Rao made the announcement, a day after the Centre extended the national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till the month end, saying life has to go on with the pathogen till a vaccine is found.

'All zones will be green zones except containment zones'

"The state Cabinet has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in Telangana till May 31. All zones will be 'green zones' except containment zones. In containment zones, there are 1,452 families that are contained and authorities will provide all their necessities door to door," said Chief Minister Rao while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier on May 5, Chief Minister Rao had announced the extension of lockdown in Telangana to May 29. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31 in the country.

KCR said that all religious centres and religious congregations would remain prohibited during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Cinema halls, banquet halls and malls will remain closed. Public gatherings, rallies, educational institutions remain prohibited too. Night curfew will also continue in the State as per decisions taken earlier," he said.

"Auto and cab services will be allowed to operate in Hyderabad. In autos, two passengers and in cabs, three passengers will be permitted. Salons can operate in all areas excluding containment zones. E-commerce activities can also function 100% in the State," he added.

Wearing of masks in public places was compulsory and violation would attract fine of Rs 1,000, Rao said. He appealed to people to observe self-restraint and said senior citizens should not be allowed to come out of their homes. He said that the government has decided that all shops and businesses can run in all areas except in Hyderabad. He further said that the vaccine to combat COVID-19 is not expected now and it may take some time and no one can say when can the vaccine come.

"In this situation, we have no option left than leading our lives along with coronavirus by taking necessary precautionary measures," he added.

'This is pure cheating'

Earlier on Monday, KCR lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like "beggars" and imposing "laughable" conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act. "This is pure cheating. Betrayal. Jugglery of numbers. All gas. The Centre has reduced its own prestige," he said, referring to the conditions linked to the increased borrowing limits for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

(With agency inputs)