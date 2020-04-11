Telangana Minister Launches 'T COVID-19' App To Provide Official Data Cases In State

In a bid to provide accurate and reliable sources of information on Coronavirus and to curb the spread of fake news, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched "T COVID-19" mobile application.

The Health and IT Electronics & Communications Department developed the application in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Quantela, a Hyderabad-based start-up to help the healthcare professionals in the country.

"This is all-in-one App that provides official information, precautionary guidelines and a multitude of other services in the best interest of citizens on one platform," said the minister.

READ | Extend Lockdown By 2 Weeks, Increase FRBM Limit: Telangana CM

About "T COVID-19" application

The application provides accurate information about COVID-19 to all the people in Telangana and helps in controlling the spread of fake news. 'T COVID-19' will share authentic, official statistics on a number of active COVID-19 cases and other relevant statistics. It further allows people to undergo self-assessment tests to understand their medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic.

With the feature of telemedicine module named 'Call Health,' a patient can remotely book an appointment with doctors. Additionally, the application also features data regarding approved labs and test centres, isolation wards and Quarantine facilities. All the information regarding the State government orders, announcements, media bulletins, and a list of essential services is also included in the application.

READ | Telangana Government Asks Centre To Offer Tax Breaks For Medicine And Peripheral Equipment

Besides, a single click option directly connects the user with a 24x7 emergency helpline. All the precautions suggested by the WHO and other global health organizations are also available in the application.

"The mobile app will enable the citizens to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus," said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Quantela.

As of Saturday, 452 positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Telangana with 9 fatalities due to the disease. Besides, 43 people have been discharged after recovery.

READ | 49 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 In Telangana On Single Day

READ | 212 Virus Containment Clusters Marked In Telangana

(with inputs from ANI)