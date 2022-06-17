Telangana Records 279 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Friday reported 279 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,95,572. Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 172.

A health department bulletin said 119 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,680.

The recovery rate stood at 99.26 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,841 samples were tested on Friday.

There were 1,781 active cases, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.

Telangana had reported 285 cases on Thursday.