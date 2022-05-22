One of the unique initiatives started by the Telangana Police to ensure women's safety and security, SHE Teams are presently working round the clock to check the initiatives taken in the regard to ensuring the women are feeling safe in the state.

Speaking on the same, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sirisha Raghavendra who is also the in-charge of SHE Teams told ANI that the initiative was launched in 2014 on a priority basis by the Telangana government to ensure women’s safety.

"There is so much floating population in Hyderabad. Many women come here for jobs from the northern and northeastern states. So women’s safety is a priority", she added.

Also referring to the National Crime Records Bureau, the Additional DCP noted that Hyderabad is rated the safest city for women further adding that SHE Teams were incepted as a pilot project in Hyderabad and then were expanded to 31 other districts.

“A greater responsibility was entrusted to Bharosa and SHE Teams. SHE Teams are one of its kind initiatives started in the country and we are lucky and fortunate to be part of it. Our teams carry discreet cameras with them and they are spread across the city,” said Raghavendra.

DCP Raghavendra also expressed her pride while working with the teams and said that a greater responsibility has been entrusted to BHAROSA and SHE Teams.

Further providing details on the rate of crimes against women, she asserted that reporting every crime is the topmost priority especially concerning POCSO crimes and incidents of domestic violence. “Our priority is every crime gets reported. In the last three years, we got 107 convictions which include 17 life sentences. This is acting as a deterrent to offenders", she added.

On the hand, a citizen, Sanjana while speaking about the efficiency of the SHE Teams called it a very good initiative. "Many women work the night shifts, so safety is essential. There are also call centres and helpline numbers. If there is any problem, we can call these numbers. Action is taken immediately", she said.

What are SHE Teams?

A division of Telangana Police, SHE Teams was initiated for enhancing the safety and security of women in the state. These teams work in small groups to arrest eve-teasers, stalkers, and harassers.

Operating mainly in public areas of Hyderabad, the teams also respond to complaints sent via WhatsApp or any through social media handles.

A SHE team comprises an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who leads with four to five male and female constables in each Zone, and they all together work under an Assistant DCP rank woman police officer.

Image: PTI