Telangana Will Have 'umpteen Opportunities' In Post-COVID World, Says KTR

While speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day Virtual Conference hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the state will have "umpteen opportunities" across sectors in the post-COVID-19 world.

"Minister KTR spoke at the inaugural session of a two-day Virtual Conference hosted by CII under Make In Telangana initiative with the theme "Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in post-COVID-19 World," a press note said.

"Telangana State will have umpteen opportunities across sectors in the post-COVID-19 world," KTR was quoted as saying.

The minister opined that there will be revolutionary changes in the sectors such as health and education since the internet will be available in rural areas as well due to digitalisation. Telangana will focus on bringing more investments in the digital sector through T-Fiber, he said,

"We are continuously making attempts to transform Hyderabad into a start-up capital," said KTR.

READ | Telangana Reports 2,795 New COVID-19 Cases; Eight Deaths Push Toll To 788

READ | MoS Home Reddy Urges Law Minister To Increase Strength Of Telangana HC Judges To 42

'Hyderabad contributes to 1/3rd of world's vaccines'

KTR believed that access to the internet across the state will lead to the development and open up new opportunities in the post covid world.

"Minister stated that Hyderabad contributes to 1/3rd of the world's vaccines. He mentioned that the city will also play a key role in providing the COVID doses as and when the vaccine making guidelines are ready," the release said.

Moving on from digitalisation, KTR also spoke about the agriculture sector. He said this year the state recorded a 36% increase in the cultivation of Kharif crops adding that Telangana has topped the charts in terms of cultivation.

According to the release, he mentioned that the farmer welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema and major irrigation projects helped the increase in crop production in the state.

Earlier in the week, During a review of the initiatives taken by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd, KTR instructed the officials to monitor the progress of various projects that were allotted lands in the state. He asked officials to serve show-cause notices on firms that have not yet started up their operations.

The minister instructed the officials to start skill training centres to train local youth who will be given top priority during the recruitment by the companies in Hyderabad Pharma City.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | After Hong Kong, Telangana Reports 2 COVID-19 Reinfections Raising Concerns About Immunity

READ | Online Classes For Telangana School Students To Begin From September 1