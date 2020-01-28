Telangana Lad Summits Mount Aconcagua In Argentina On Republic Day, Completes Rare Feat

A 21-year-old tribal youth and mountaineer has scaled Mount Aconcagua in Argentina. Amgoth Tukaram achieved this feat on the Republic Day on January 26. As per sources, a team of four mountaineers, including Amgoth, scaled Mt Aconcagua in Argentina and sang the National Anthem to celebrate the country’s 71st Republic Day.

He has earlier Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on July 4, 2018, Mount Everest on May 22, 2019, in Asia and Mount Elbrus on July 27, 2019, in Russia. Hailing from a poor family he had told the media that the Vikasa Tarangini Trust of Tridandi Jeeyar Swamy had donated Rs 6,12,385 towards his travel expenses, supplies and mountaineering kit. Amgoth also spoke of the need for heralding the dangers of global warming and the urgent need to preserve ecological balance to avoid polluting rivers and the air. Amgoth will return to Hyderabad on February 1 or February 2.

Hyderabad:19-year-old mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram from Telangana scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa). He says' My motive was to create awareness among people that they should wear helmets while driving.I also broke a record by carrying 18 metre long tricolour to Mt. Kilimanjaro peak.' pic.twitter.com/ap4hffnkKm — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2018

MP Woman Mountaineer who Scaled Mt Kilimanjaro

Madhya Pradesh based mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya on October 27 hoisted the Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro's Uhuru peak in Tanzania on the occasion of Diwali to spread the message of celebrating the festival of lights in an eco-friendly way and to reduce individual use of plastic. At 5,895 meters or 19,340 feet above sea level, Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa.

"Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya scaled Uhuru peak of Kilimanjaro on Sunday and gave the message of celebrating eco-friendly Diwali by placing an earthen lamp there," said Dr. Rajesh Tripathi, Dehariya's mentor and chairman of the All India Council of Physical Education.

She also asked people to reduce the use of plastic and polythene on an individual level, Tripathi said on Monday. "Bhawna started the trek from Tanzania on October 23 and began the final ascent from camp Kibo Hut at 12 midnight on October 27. She reached Uhuru peak at 7:43 am on October 27," he informed.

