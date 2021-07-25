Telangana’s Ramappa Temple Inscribed As UNESCO World Heritage Site; PM Says 'excellent'

In a moment of pride for India, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in the Palampet district of Telangana was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday. The decision in relation to the 13th-century temple was taken during the online meeting of the World Heritage Committee, where 17 countries voted for the inscription of the site. India, reportedly, had reached out to 24 countries whose representatives were to vote on the proposal.

The World Heritage Committee's session that kickstarted on July 16, and is scheduled to end on 31 July, is being chaired from Fuzhou (China), combining current work and issues left outstanding since last year when the annual meeting was postponed due to COVID-19.

PM Modi congratulates the people of India-Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share his happiness on the news of the inscription of the Ramappa Temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Referring to the news as "excellent" he went on to congratulate the people of India, especially the people of Telangana.

"The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness," he wrote, sharing a few pictures of the architectural marvel.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the ‘Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet’ examination as a World Heritage Site nomination was deferred in the agenda papers. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) had cited nine shortcomings of the site after the initial visit in 2019.

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple

Built by a Kakatiya General Recherla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, the Ramappa Temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. The temple is named after the sculptor Ramappa, who built it in reddish sandstone with columns of large brackets of black basalt structure, carved as mythical animals or female dancers or musicians. The structure stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform and is a sight to behold.