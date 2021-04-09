Temple Attack Conspirator Terrorist Shahid Naveed Sent To NIA Custody For 8 Days

Special NIA Court Jammu on Thursday sent arrested JKGF (Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force) terrorist Shahid Naveed to eight days custody to National Investigation Agency. Sources placed in NIA told Republic Media Network that this is the seventh arrest, in this case, earlier six arrested were made by Poonch Police before Union Government handed over the case to NIA on March 15, 2021. “This is the seventh arrest in this case; the rest six arrested earlier in this case by Poonch Police are in Judicial Custody,” Official said.

Yesterday, JKGF terrorist Shahid Naveed has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jammu in connection with a conspiracy that was hatched to target religious places in Mendhar by hurling grenades.

Sources also said that some relatives of terrorist Shahid Naveed exfiltrated to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier and have undergone training in terror camps there as well. Naveed was in regular contact with them through various means and Naveed at various instances got money from Pakistan in his account. NIA has also established a money trail in the investigation conducted so far.

The conspiracy to target religious places, especially temples, in Jammu and Kashmir’s communally sensitive areas, was hatched by Shahid Naveed along with another terrorist Sher Ali as per the directions received from Pakistani terror handler 'Sultan'. “Naved was also part of a group that directed smuggling of pistols and IEDs to Indian side via LoC sitting abroad and had felicitated the movement of two terrorists killed in Poshana area of Surankote in December 2020,” sources said.

The case pertains to the arrest of one person and recovery of 6 hand grenades along with other incriminating documents in Mendhar on 27 December 2020. And later two more were arrested by J&K Police and arms, ammunition, explosives, and 300 gms of heroin were recovered from their possession. Earlier on February 17, the police arrested Sher Ali from Jammu Airport. Sher Ali was the main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various terrorist groups involving facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from POJK to Indian Territory from Balakote area of Poonch district.