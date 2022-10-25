Temples In Prayagraj Remain Closed Due To Solar Eclipse; Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam

In view of the partial solar eclipse on October 25, temples in Prayagraj will remain closed. The eclipse is set to be witnessed before sunset in most parts of the countries across globally.

Moreover, devotees took a holy dip on the banks of the Triveni Sangam. The year 2022 will see its last solar eclipse on October 25, Tuesday. The other eclipses in 2022 include a partial solar eclipse, which was visible in India on April 30 and a total lunar eclipse on May 15-16. Another total lunar eclipse will occur on November 7-8.

The doors of Badrinath-Kedarnath remained closed due to the partial solar eclipse. The chief administrative officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said Puja would be performed in the evening post the eclipse. The committee president Ajendra Ajay said, "The doors of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will be opened after the eclipse period is over."

Uttar Pradesh | Due to the partial solar eclipse, temples are closed in Prayagraj today; devotees take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam pic.twitter.com/XEaStYl5ag — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

Partial solar eclipse visible worldwide

A day after Diwali, countries worldwide will be able to witness the partial solar eclipse on October 25, Tuesday. The eclipse will begin before sunset, 4.49 until 6.49 pm. "The sutak period started at 4 am this morning. All the temple and matths will remain closed. They will open in the evening. During the period of eclipse, people should do bhajan kirtans," said priest Gopal Ji.

Devotees were seen doing puja, chanting at the banks of the Triveni Sangam. Ram Das Mourya, a devotee said, "It is the belief that one gets spiritual benefits by taking a holy dip in Sangam on the day of a solar eclipse. One can get blessings of God."

Why partial solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse is known as partial because the Moon, Sun and Earth are not precisely aligned in the same line, thus the Moon only partially covers the Sun. Consequently, in a partial solar eclipse, it is not as dark outside as it is during a total solar eclipse.