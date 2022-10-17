In a significant success, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday busted a terror hideout in the Surankot area of Poonch. The operation was launched early today morning after Jammu and Kashmir Police generated specific input.

Police have recovered 16 IED batteries, 01 pistol, 04 hand grenades, 03 AK magazines, 01 Wireless set, 04 UBGL grenades and several AK rounds from the terror hideout. The consignment of the arms and ammunition was hidden inside a cave, probably kept to be used at a later stage.

Senior Official while confirming the development said that recovery has been made from Sangla village of Surankot in the Poonch district; the operation in the area is still on. Indian Army is too a part of the operation launched on the input generated by the Jammu Kashmir Police.