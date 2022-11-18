'Terrorist Attacks Deserve Equal Outrage & Action': PM Modi At 'No Money For Terror' Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 18, addressed the third ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. In his inaugural address, PM Modi stressed that all zero-tolerance approaches can defeat terrorism, and uprooting terrorism requires a proactive response. He further mentioned that all terrorists deserve equal outrage and action.

‘Terrorists funded by several countries'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that fighting with terrorists and fighting terrorism are two different things. Terrorists may be neutralized with weapons. He noted that a terrorist is an individual but terrorism is about a network of individuals and organizations.

Maintaining that uprooting terrorism needs a larger proactive response, he said, "Certain countries support terrorism as a part of their policy. They provide political, Ideological, and financial support to them. International organisations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cause imposed on countries that support terrorism."

#BREAKING | Certain countries support terrorism as a part of their policy. They provide political and financial support to them: PM Modi's big anti-terror message. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/FZgKLBn8kS — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

'All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action'

In his address, PM Modi said, "Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response. If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks, and hit their finances."

He further asserted that sometimes there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists. "Thre is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat," he said.

#BREAKING | Certain countries support terrorism as a part of their policy. They provide political and financial support to them: PM Modi's big anti-terror message. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/FZgKLBn8kS — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

"Dynamics are changing rapidly in terrorism as growing technology is being used for terror financing and recruitment. The answer is to use technology to track, trace and tackle terrorism. Our intention is to bring the world together in taking fight against terrorism to the next level."

#BREAKING | Dynamics are changing rapidly in terrorism as growing technology is being used for terror financing and recruitment: PM Modi's big anti-terror message. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/ccL3MCCSjj — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

'Action against Nations backing terrorism'

In his address, PM Modi called for use of technology to combat terrorism. "We must be careful. The answer is not demonizing technology, instead, it is the use of technology to tackle and trace terrorism," he said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that joint operations, intelligence coordination, and extradition help in the fight against terrorism. "Anyone who supports radicalisation should not be supported in any country. We consider that even a single attack is one too many. We will not rest until terrorism is uprooted," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | Joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition help in fight against terrorism. Anyone who supports radicalisation should not be supported in any country. : PM Modi's big anti-terror message. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/KpiiypPQW2 — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

'India faced the horrors of Terrorism'

Delivering an anti-terror message, PM Modi said, “India faced horrors of terror long before the world took a serious look at it. Over the decade, terrorism in different names and forms tried to hurt India. We lost thousands of precious lives but we have fought terrorism bravely.

#BREAKING | Our country faced terrorism long before the world took a serious look at it. We lost thousands of precious life but we have fought terrorism bravely: PM Modi's big anti-terror message. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/5Ig1JVkIPx — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

Underlining the need to strike the root of terror financing, PM Modi asserted that terrorism is a threat to livelihood and humanity. "Terrorism particularly is hard on the poor and local economy. It takes away the livelihoods of people. It is important that we strike at the root of terror financing. It directly attacks humanity, freedom, and civilization."

He further mentioned that terrorism knows no boundaries and only a uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism.