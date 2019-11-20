Terrorists Involved In Civilian Killings Identified: DGP

Asserting that the graph of terrorist activities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has come down, the Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Wednesday, November 20, said that the terrorists responsible for civilian killings have been identified.

He, however, maintained that to provide a peaceful environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir the need was to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigor to end it for all time to come.

“Although graph of terrorist activities has come down in the recent past, yet for providing peaceful environment to the people of J&K, we still need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time to come in Jammu and Kashmir adding that final assault `should be strategically planned and effective” Dilbag Singh told media persons on the sidelines of a function in South Kashmir’s Kulgam District. He said that adequate resources have been provided and the counter-insurgency operations need to be increased. “The terrorists involved in the killings of civilians have been identified and appropriate action will be taken against them,” Singh said.

DGP addresses security review meeting

Earlier the DGP was briefed by the SSP Kulgam about the security scenario of the district and measures put in place to keep the peace and order maintained in the District. DGP while addressing the security review meeting stressed for effective measures to fight terrorism. The DGP while addressing the Darbar, commended the collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He also complimented people for cooperation in maintaining peace and order. He said that the security of the people was our greater concern and every step is being taken to ensure a peaceful and trouble-free environment for the people of J&K who have been victims of terrorism from the last three decades.

Stresses on strict actions

DGP stressed for strict action against elements inimical to peace and order. DGP advised the police personnel to enhance public interactions. DGP said that because of the professionalism displayed by J&K Police force and CAPF at different fronts, people have shown great trust in them. He said a number of youth shunned the path of violence which indicates the faith of people in the forces. He said that all officers and Jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces so as to put an end to the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP once again thanked the government for its generous support to the J&K Police by enhancing the honorarium of SPOs and ration money/hardship allowances for the police personnel. DGP said that more welfare measure will be taken in the near future for the J&K Police personnel. He said the people across Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing of civilians by terrorists. DGP further said that in the recent past increased number of attempts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists on border and there was also surge in ceasefire violations to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but most of them were foiled by our strong forces on borders.

