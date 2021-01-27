'Terrorists, Khalistanis, Congress, Modi Haters Behind Delhi's Farmer Riot': Karnataka Min

As Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence on January 26, during the tractor rally called by farmers protesting the three farm laws, Karnataka Minister BC Patil said that it was an act by "terrorists." Patil said that those responsible for vandalising buses and public property in the national capital and those planting their flag on domes of Red Fort are "terrorists, Khalisthanis & Congress workers." Further, he opined that these people hate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence are making these attempts to destabilise his government. On this massive allegation, Congress workers lodged complaint against Patil at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

"It didn't look like farmers' stir. It was an act by terrorists. Terrorists, Khalisthanis & Congress workers are behind this. People who hate PM Modi attempted to destabilise govt but failed & are frustrated. They have been involved in this kind of acts," Patil said.

Karnataka: Congress workers lodge a complaint against state minister BC Patil at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru for allegedly calling agitating farmers in Delhi as terrorists. https://t.co/lLyj2NviHS pic.twitter.com/1i34VCvsef — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades at high speeds. Delhi Police said that as many as 83 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi. Almost all of them have attempted to gloss over their own repeated attempts to incite the farmers.

