Terrorists Lob Grenade At Police Station In Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam; No Injuries Reported

Two bike-borne terrorists on Tuesday lobbed a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. A police personnel fired on them but the terrorists escaped taking advantage of the darkness, sources informed Republic Media Network. The incident took place around 9.15 pm.

No loss of life was reported as the grenade exploded outside the police station gate. The area was cordoned off. The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, terrorists opened fire on security forces guarding a minority village in the Shopian district. The terrorists opened fire on a bunker of the security forces guarding a village inhabited by members of the minority community at Heerpora around 10 am. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident, officials said.

J&K's security situation better than before: DGP

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir's security situation is much better than before, DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday stated that terrorists are being "neutralised" within the shortest possible time of committing an act of terror. He said that terrorist groups and their handlers in Pakistan are hurt by the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

"The security situation is far better than before and counter-insurgency operations are being carried out successfully on a daily basis. There is no doubt that terror elements are doing their actions but those involved in such attacks are being identified and neutralised soon," DGP Dilbag Singh told media at Palli village in Samba district.

When asked about the recent spurt in the terror attacks, including the killing of RPF personnel in Pulwama district and owning attack by two terror outfits, Dilbag said they are all basically affiliates of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who are working on directions from their handlers in Pakistan.

"It is like mushroom growth in the rainy season. Such types of groups have no existence on the ground and one action is claimed by four groups. We are alive to the situation and those actually involved are being identified and we are hopefully neutralising them soon," he said.