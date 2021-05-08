Thailand Sends 100s Of Lifesaving Medical Aid To India Amid COVID Second Wave

Amid India grappling with the fatal and rapid spread of COVID-19 infections, Thailand amongst several other countries has come forward to lend its medical support to the subcontinent. As India continues to counter the mounting crisis posed by a record rise in the second wave of the contagions of the COVID-19 virus, on Saturday, fellow ASEAN partner, Thailand which is also in the extended neighbourhood gifted 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators.

Official Spokesperson of Indian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi established reception of said medical aid. Indian community in Thailand have also managed to dispatch their share of contribution in the ongoing crisis subsequent to pandemic India. He took to Twitter to demonstrate his gratitude.

🇮🇳🇹🇭

A valued maritime partner in our extended neighbourhood. Appreciate gift of 200 oxygen cylinders & 10 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner Thailand. Also value donation by Indian community in 🇹🇭 of another 100 oxygen cylinders & 60 oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/CdRMzBwq7D — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 8, 2021

Nations solidarity to India's COVID-19 crisis

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries. Amid ascending COVID-19 figures in India, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, several countries have been outpouring solidarity with India's ordeals. Previously, Ukraine, Israel, Netherlands, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few that have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccine to cater as requirements against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

This inflow of medical oxygen from overseas would meet oxygen requisites across states which are currently facing grave shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

COVID-19 tally

India recorded over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore. Out of these, over 37 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.79 crore people have recovered. With 4,187 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.38 lakh. At least 14 states are reporting cases in five figures. Maharashtra reported about 54,000 cases, Karnataka had nearly 49,000, while Kerala had over 38,000.

The Union Health Ministry Friday said states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand have shown plateauing of daily Covid cases gradually. The ministry also said that 12 states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases while seven states have 50,000 to one lakh active cases.