'Exemplary & Inspiring Gesture': PM Modi Thanks SC Judges For PM-CARES Fund Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19."

All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of India, have decided to contribute Rs 50,000 each for the fund. PM Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead," he had said.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister. Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways and Bollywood personalities were among a cross-section of organisations and people who have announced their contribution to the fund.

All officials of the External Affairs Ministry are also donating a day's salary while some of them are voluntarily donating more, said an official. The Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, as well as employees of the Defence Ministry, have decided to donate one day's salary totaling around Rs 500 crore.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

With 437 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41. The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

