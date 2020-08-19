Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Gives Nod To 'YSR Asara' Policy Which Aims To Empower Women

The Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, gave nod for the 'YSR Asara' scheme along with two other schemes that included YSR Sampooran Yojana and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

"The YSR Asara policy by the government, which was one of the key poll promises made by the YSR government, is aimed at empowering women and improve their financial standing," said Perni Venkataramiah, the Information, and Public Relations Minister, after a cabinet meeting.

About 9,33,180 women-led groups, with 90 lakh women would be benefited while making an expenditure of 27,691 crores in the next four years. In the financial year 2020-21, the amount that has been allocated for the same is 6792.21 crores. Under the same scheme, the state government would waive off the loans of the Development of Women and Children in Rural India(DWCRA).

The state government had also given the date for the launch of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus. The policy aims at providing lactating mothers, pregnant women, and children with a complete package of a nutritional diet. The policy shall be launched on the September 1 and a budget of Rs 1863 crore for the same has been allocated, for the fiscal year of 2020-21.

Similarly, the YSR Vidya Kanuka scheme, where almost 43 lakh students would be provided with a school bag, three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, and textbooks, would be launched on September 5. The expenditure allocated for the same is Rs 648 crores.

CM Reddy had also devised a policy to provide rice to all the ration cardholders across the state on their doorstep. The date allocated for the same is December 1, and the government shall be spending 648 crores for sortexed rice and 296 crores for delivering the same. Besides, with a budget of 550 crores, about 9,260 vehicles for transportation have been allocated. The unemployed youth, belonging from the Backward Classes(BC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST) would be provided employment in terms of delivering the rice.

Apart from this, the ruling party had also launched the YSR Bheema, life insurance, applicable for 1.5 crore ration card holders across Andhra Pradesh.

In-principle approval has been allocated to the establishment of electronic manufacturing in Kopparthi, located in the YSR Kadapa district. The initiative aims at creating employment for about one lakh people, with a total investment of Rs 100,000 crores. Besides, a bulk-drug park in the East Godavari district would be created with an investment of Rs 6940 crores.The cabinet had also granted approval to the development of a hydropower generating unit of 115 Megawatts(MWs), each with a budget of Rs 510 crores.

The cabinet had also announced the establishment of police subdivisions and a traffic police station in Rayachoti, along with sanctioning 76 home guard posts in the YSR Kadapa district.

(With ANI Inputs)