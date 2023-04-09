The Elephant Whisperer: PM Modi Feeds Elephant At Theppakadu Camp | WATCH

Donning Khaki pants, a camouflage t-shirt and an adventure gilet sleeveless jacket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserves on Sunday, April 9. The Prime Minister visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and fed an elephant.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Mahouts and Kavadis at the elephant camp.

The glimpse was also shared on Twitter by Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The video showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding sugarcane to an elephant. The PM also interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

PM’s visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka today, April 9, to unveil the most recent tiger census data and celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger."

This is PM Modi's eighth trip to Karnataka. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

With a membership from a range of countries harbouring these species, the IBCA will concentrate on the protection and conservation of the seven great big cats of the world: the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah.