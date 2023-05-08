Last Updated:

The Kerala Story Banned In West Bengal, State Govt Says Necessary To 'maintain Peace'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced that the film The Kerala Story which released on May 5 will be banned in the state to maintain peace.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Mamata Banerjee

The movie released on May 5 and has collected Rs 35.23 crore over the weekend. (Image: ANI)


West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be banned in the state. In her statement, she said that the ban has been imposed "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," PTI reported. "To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," the West Bengal government official told PTI.

Ahead of the announcement, she had criticised the BJP for backing the film and lashed out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the release of the movie. The movie released on May 5 and has collected Rs 35.23 crore over the weekend. 

READ | India News: Manipur government extends internet ban in the state till May 13

"Their (opposition) face is getting exposed, they're doing appeasement and vote bank politics. By banning the film, West Bengal is committing injustice. Recently, a girl was raped and murdered in Bengal...what are you (Mamata Banerjee) getting by standing up for such terrorists?" Union minister Anurag Thakur questioned the Bengal CM. 

READ | Those who oppose The Kerala Story are supporters of PFI, ISIS: Anurag Thakur

 

READ | The Kerala Story eyeopener on how youth are enticed in terrorism: JP Nadda after screening
READ | The Kerala Story edges out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at domestic box office
First Published:
COMMENT