The Kerala Story Banned In West Bengal, State Govt Says Necessary To 'maintain Peace'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be banned in the state. In her statement, she said that the ban has been imposed "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," PTI reported. "To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," the West Bengal government official told PTI.

West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May 8, 2023

Ahead of the announcement, she had criticised the BJP for backing the film and lashed out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the release of the movie. The movie released on May 5 and has collected Rs 35.23 crore over the weekend.

"Their (opposition) face is getting exposed, they're doing appeasement and vote bank politics. By banning the film, West Bengal is committing injustice. Recently, a girl was raped and murdered in Bengal...what are you (Mamata Banerjee) getting by standing up for such terrorists?" Union minister Anurag Thakur questioned the Bengal CM.