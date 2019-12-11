National Capital Faces “very Poor” Air Quality Levels Once Again

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has reported the PM2.5 at 233 and PM10 at 387. For the eighth consecutive day, the air quality has remained in the "very poor" category in Delhi on as the cold weather has allowed these pollutants to accumulate.

The AQI was recorded to be 395 at Dhirpur, while it was 429 in Mathura Road. Near Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University, the AQI levels were recorded to be 453, 377 and 313 respectively.

SAFAR has also advised health precautions to asthmatic and heart patients. “Sensitive groups” have been advised to take frequent breaks from long exerting activities. Asthmatics have been advised to keep their medicines handy if symptoms like profuse coughing and/or shortness of breath happen.

Heart patients have been advised to be vigilant about palpitations and unusual fatigue. “See the doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,” it stated in its advisory.

Other metropolitan cities apart from Delhi have slightly better air quality, with Pune at 015, Mumbai with AQI 162 and Ahmedabad with 242. On December 10, Tuesday morning, due to calm surface winds and low ventilation, similar pollution levels prevailed over the Delhi-NCR. The AQI has stayed over 350 in Delhi on Tuesday.

As per SAFAR’s findings, similar meteorological conditions could lead to the accumulation of pollutants and air contaminants across Delhi. The forecast had suggested that a further drop in AQI to the higher end of the 'very poor' category with several areas recording 'severe' pollution levels in Delhi today, December 11, Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had partially lifted the ban on construction activities on Monday, December 9, even though the air quality stayed 'very poor' in Delhi. Taking recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the court had allowed construction activities between 6 AM to 6 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)