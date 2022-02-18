Then CM Narendra Modi Was Target In 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Key Accused's Statement

After a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced the convicts in the 2008 blasts, Republic has accessed the statement of the key accused-turned-approver in the case. As per sources, in the 164 statement before the Magistrate, the approver has alleged that because of the 'beliefs' of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, they 'wanted' to carry out mass killings.

"They ( Indian Mujahideen) were happy about the bomb blasts, and were not opposing it," the approver further alleged, adding that their 'target' was Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the special court in Ahmedabad purportedly held that the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, the placement of bombs at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were being brought was done keeping in mind the possibility of CM Modi visiting those hospitals.

38 convicts to be hanged till death, 11 life imprisoned

The court termed the the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Eleven others were held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. It also awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries. All the convicts were present for the hearing via video conference from eight different jails - Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Tihar in Delhi, Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

"I can say that this is the case in which the highest number of convicts were awarded death sentence. Earlier, in one case 26 people were given death cases. But in this case, the number is 38," the public prosecutor said.

Out of 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. The trial had begun in December 2009 against 77 people linked to IM. The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Bombs had exploded at various spots in Ahmedabad, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 people.

(With agency inputs)