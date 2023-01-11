'There'll Be No World War III': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Big Message At Golden Globes

There will be no third World War as the tide is changing in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 10.

“The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy,” said Zelenskyy at Hollywood’s 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Zelenskyy began his speech by pointing out that the awards ceremony was first held in 1943, when the World War II was nearing its end.

"The awards were born at a special time. The second World War wasn't over yet, but the tide was turned and everyone knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead. It was then when the Golden Globe Awards appeared to honor the best performers of 1943," he added.

Zelenskyy’s special thanks

He continued by expressing gratitude to those who had fought for Ukraine's freedom, stating that "our common struggle for freedom, democracy, the right to live, and the right to love" is unifying.

“Gaslit” star’s phenomenal introduction for Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy was introduced in the ceremony by actor-director Sean Penn, who said, “To the ever persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan. We are reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for. If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip.”

The "Gaslit" actor visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv in November 2022 to show his support for the war-torn nation where he had been filming a documentary for Vice Studios.

Penn had handed Zelenskyy one of his Oscar trophies as a gift. In return, Penn received an Order of Merit in recognition of his ardent support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's appearance at the Golden Globes comes one week after the White House announced its plan to give $3.75 billion in military help to Ukraine and the neighbouring nations — the largest aid package from the US to date in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.