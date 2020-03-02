"This Sunday, Thinking Of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts": PM Modi's Big Announcement

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Even BJP leaders are surprised by PM Modi's announcement. BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma responded to PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "Not at all Narendra Modi ji - please reconsider!"

At the time of filing this story, his tweet was retweeted over 5,000 times on Twitter and was liked by over 17,000 users.