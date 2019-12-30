Three Arrested For Vandalising A Church In West Bengal

Three people were arrested in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday morning for vadalising a church. A group of eight men hurled bombs with shouts of "Jai Shri Ram", and when worshippers fled, entered the church and vandalised it on Saturday

West Bengal: Three persons have been arrested in connection with vandalisation of a church on December 28, in Bhagabanpur police station limits of East Medinipur district. pic.twitter.com/61zHxszYmk — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

A police complaint was filed by the pastor of the church, naming eight people who he claimed were local BJP and RSS workers.

Worshippers had come to church around Saturday noon when suddenly, at least two bombs burst outside the building. When the people fled, the men entered the church and smashed chairs, tables, window panes, the microphones. They left after 15 minutes, but not before vandalising the pastor's car.

The district BJP leadership has reportedly denied any link with the church attack.