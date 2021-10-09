Tiger Carcass Found Floating In UP Canal

The carcass of a male tiger was found floating in a canal in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich on Saturday evening, forest officials said.

No external injury marks were found on the carcass, they said.

The carcass, which was floating under the Chaudhary Charan Singh Barrage built on a canal connected to the Ghaghra river, was spotted by locals, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan told PTI.

The locals immediately informed the forest and irrigation departments. A Forest Department team was rushed to the spot to bring the carcass to the Katarniaghat forest range office, he said.

Prima facie, the tiger was 3-4 years old. No external injury marks were found on the carcass. A panel of veterinarians will conduct a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

The Ghaghra river is connected to the neighbouring district of Lakhimpur and rivers in Nepal. Whether the tiger came from the Katarniaghat forest will be known only after the investigation has been completed, Badhawan said.

