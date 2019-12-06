TikTok Users Create Hilarious Videos With Onions, Internet In Splits

Onion has become as expensive as jewellery resulting in some people securing them in lockers. While some have taken to social media to express their grief and anger, others are using it to share hilarious videos and memes. TikTok has become the most popular platform to share such videos.

Onion prices are touching the sky in most of the states. In Tamil Nadu, "superfine quality onions" are being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram whereas other qualities are available at Rs 120-130 per kilogram. In Hyderabad, they have touched the price of Rs 160 per kilogram, Rs 140 in West Bengal and Rs 120 per kilogram in Odisha many people have taken to social media to turn the onion crisis into a joke. Meanwhile, TikTok users are using the platform at its best to create some entertaining videos on #onioncrisis.

One of the videos shared by a user shows an auto-rickshaw driver accepting onions instead of rupee for the fare. It also shows the driver giving small sized onion as a change to the customer as the balance amount. Watch the video here:



Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to express her concern.

Income Tax dept is keeping a watch on all high value transactions... Don't buy onions :-) — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 24, 2010

Recently, a video shared by Srinivas BV, the president of India Youth Congress went viral. The video shows a woman locking onions in a locker. The caption of the post read, “Onions on loan. Onions under lock and key. #onioncrisis”

Onions on loan. Onions under lock and key. #OnionCrisis pic.twitter.com/DgynYPKPJE — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) December 2, 2019

Onion theft

With onion prices touching the sky, there are peculiar incidents of onion theft coming in from across Gujarat. At least three incidents have come to light from Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Surat where thieves have stolen onions from local markets or from godowns. Interestingly, even the sacks of onion stolen amount in Lakhs. For this purpose on Thursday late night, there was an emergency meeting organised with the sellers who gathered to talk about the security measures that could be taken to make sure that there were no more incidents like this with other sellers. There was a meeting to ensure the installation CCTV was done at the earliest

