Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Allotted Land In J&K; Plans Massive Temple Ecosystem

The Administrative Council (AC), which met in Srinagar, under the chairmanship of Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to allott 496 Kanal 17 Marla to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) for the building of a Temple and its allied infrastructures, pilgrim amenities complex, Vedapatasala, spiritual/meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking; on lease basis for a period of 40 years. In the future, there would be medical and educational facilities also in the campus.

TTD, a board established by Government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organization of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere. Its arrival in J&K will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu, the City of Temples, besides enhancing economic activities.

Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine. It will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city. The future development on the campus will also contribute to the economic growth of the region.

YV Subba Reddy, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, inspected the site of the proposed Sri Venkateswara Temple (Divya Kshetra) in Jammu on Wednesday. The TTD Board manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala-Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

He was accompanied by Jammu District Collector Sushma Chauhan, Mata Vaishno Devi temple CEO Ramesh Kumar and other officials. Reddy informed local officials in Jammu that a team of personnel from the TTD's Engineering Department will soon visit the site and prepare a detailed report.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in February allocated 100 acres of land for the construction of a Srivari temple. Construction of this proposed temple had already been approved by the TTD Board and will be carried out to build a replica of the Tirumala temple currently in Andhra Pradesh