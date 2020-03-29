The Debate
Bengal Govt Asks Employers To Pay Full Wages To Prevent Travel Of Migrant Workers

General News

The West Bengal Government on Sunday directed district authorities to pay full wages to the migrant workers during the pan-India lockdown.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Sunday decided to take a series of measures to prevent migrant labourers from traveling. The government instructed the district administrations to arrange temporary shelters and food, and also asked the employers to pay full wages to the labourers on the due date, irrespective of the fact that their establishments were shut due to the nationwide lockdown.

The state Chief Secretary also issued an order and warned of action against landlords evicting students and labourers, and ordered them to not ask for rent for a month.

"The people, who manage to move into the state in spite of these restrictions, shall be necessarily kept at the nearest government quarantine facility for a minimum period of 14 days as per the standard health protocol," the order said.

It also ensured surveillance and daily monitoring of migrants and foreign travelers, under home/ institutional quarantine. If anybody found violating would be moved to institution quarantine facilities for 14 day.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 1024

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases 

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 1024 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 27 people have died so far. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. 

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi. 

READ | Centre sends 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Bengal: Guv

READ | COVID-19: Villagers in West Bengal quarantine themselves on the tree after return from Chennai

(Image Credit: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
