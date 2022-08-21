Tomato Flu In India: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Precautions And Other Details

A sudden spate of cases of a new fever affecting children below five years of age has been reported recently. According to media reports, many children below five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection, called 'tomato flu'. Preliminary reports on the infection stated that tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection while others have said that it is an aftereffect of dengue fever of chikungunya.

In recent weeks, Kerala has reported a sudden surge in cases of Tomato flu that is affecting children. According to reports, more than 80 children below the age of five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection while numbers are predicted to grow. The infection is even obscure as the exact cause of the illness remains unspecified.

What is Tomato Flu?

It is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever or fever chills. Usually, an infected child experiences rashes and skin irritation along with the sense of dehydration; the infection causes blisters on parts of the body, too. The shape of blisters is generally red and rashes are almost the size of tomatoes, thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever".

Known symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

Discolouration of hands and legs Skin irritation Tiredness and fatigue Joint pain Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose High fever Body aches

Prevention of tomato flu

While the health officials claim the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some ways to prevent this virus:

Do not scratch the blisters Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water Maintain personal hygiene & clean surroundings Avoid close contact with the tomato flu-infected person Use warm or lukewarm water for bathing Take sufficient rest to avoid the long-lasting effect of tomato flu

Tomato flu treatment

As tomato flu is similar to symptoms of chikungunya, dengue and hand, foot, and mouth disease, the treatment for the contagious infection is also similar.

Patients are advised to isolate, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. A hot water sponge is advised for the relief of irritation and rashes.

States infected with Tomato Flu

The viral infection is also reported to have spread to neighbouring states of Kerala, namely Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, in the state of Odisha as many as 26 children below the age of 10 years have also been diagnosed with Tomato Flu, as stated by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. Similar to other types of influenza, tomato flu is very contagious; however, it is considered non-life-threatening.