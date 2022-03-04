Tripura CM Flags Off 16 Ambulances, Says Referral Health Cases From State Declined

While launching 16 ambulances in Agartala on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asserted that referral cases from the state have reduced significantly as his government has developed and upgraded the state’s health infrastructure. He further claimed that under his government, new health facilities have been launched in the state’s biggest referral healthcare institution, GB Pant Hospital.

During the flagging off ceremony, CM Deb said, "Medical expenses are burning holes in the pockets of Tripura people. But, the government is trying to introduce all kinds of advanced treatment here in Agartala so that no one has to go out for treatment. Recently, critical open-heart surgery was performed on a 10-years old patient."

CM Biplab Kumar Deb flags off 16 new ambulances in Tripura

CM Deb also mentioned the advantages of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and claimed that a lot of crucial operations have been performed in Tripura itself under the scheme, without the patients having to pay anything. Tripura CM further lauded the persistent efforts of healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and technicians, to provide better health services to the citizens of the state. "The GBP hospital is now providing healthcare services. The doctors, nurses and paramedics of the hospitals are working overnight to bring a change and I want to extend sincere thanks to them. For their efforts referral cases are declining rapidly", said Biplab Kumar Deb.

Speaking on the new ambulances, he said, " These new 16 patient transport ambulances are set to start providing service to the people of Tripura from today and 9 ambulances are already providing service since COVID-19 pandemic across the state. A sum of Rs 2 crore 50 lakh 24 thousand has been spent for purchasing the ambulances equipped with oxygen support and advanced stretchers."

The North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme was used to fund this project (NESIDS), he informed. Belonia, Sabroom, and Manubazar in Tripura's South district, Udaipur and Amarpur in Gomati district, Melaghar and Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Kamalpur and Gandacherra in Dhalai district, Kanchanpur and Panisagar in North district, and Teliamura in Khowai district will all receive these Patient Transport Ambulances.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI